KVS Recruitment 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya exam dates for 13000 posts RELEASED at kvsangathan.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here
KVS Recruitment 2023 exam dates have been released on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, details below.
KVS Recruitment 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released KVS Recruitment 2023 exam dates for various teaching and non-teaching posts. The tentative exam schedule for around 13,000 positions through direct recruitment is accessible on the KVS official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The exam will start on February 7, 2023 and end on March 6, 2023. The admit card will be distributed 10 to 12 days before to the exam. This time, the exam format has been altered to include a Computer Based Test (CBT).
KVS Recruitment 2023: Schedule
|Date of Exam
|Post
|February 7, 2023
|Assistant Commissioner
|February 8, 2023
|Principal
|February 9, 2023
|Vice-Principal & PRT(Music)
|February 12-14, 2023
|TGT
|February 16-20, 2023
|PGT
|February 20, 2023
|Finance Officer, AE(Civil) & Hindi Translator
|February 21-28, 2023
|PRT
|March 1-5, 2023
|Jr Secretariat Assistant
|March 5, 2023
|Stenographer Gr- II
|March 6, 2023
|Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant
Following the CBT exam, candidates will be required to participate in skill tests, an interview round, document verification, and a medical assessment. Those who have passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are eligible to sit for the KVS test. KVS recruiting applications were accepted from December 5, 2022 through January 2, 2023.
