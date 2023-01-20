topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KVS RECRUITMENT 2023

KVS Recruitment 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya exam dates for 13000 posts RELEASED at kvsangathan.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

KVS Recruitment 2023 exam dates have been released on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KVS Recruitment 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya exam dates for 13000 posts RELEASED at kvsangathan.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

KVS Recruitment 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released KVS Recruitment 2023 exam dates for various teaching and non-teaching posts. The tentative exam schedule for around 13,000 positions through direct recruitment is accessible on the KVS official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The exam will start on February 7, 2023 and end on March 6, 2023. The admit card will be distributed 10 to 12 days before to the exam. This time, the exam format has been altered to include a Computer Based Test (CBT).

KVS Recruitment 2023: Schedule

Date of Exam Post
February 7, 2023 Assistant Commissioner
February 8, 2023 Principal
February 9, 2023 Vice-Principal & PRT(Music)
February 12-14, 2023 TGT
February 16-20, 2023 PGT
February 20, 2023 Finance Officer, AE(Civil) & Hindi Translator
February 21-28, 2023 PRT
March 1-5, 2023 Jr Secretariat Assistant
March 5, 2023 Stenographer Gr- II
March 6, 2023 Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant

Following the CBT exam, candidates will be required to participate in skill tests, an interview round, document verification, and a medical assessment. Those who have passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are eligible to sit for the KVS test. KVS recruiting applications were accepted from December 5, 2022 through January 2, 2023.

Live Tv

KVS Recruitment 2023kvs exam 2023kvs examkvs exam date 2023kvs exam datekvs syllabuskvs jobskvs govt jobskvs admit card 2023kvs tgtkvs pgtkvs sarkari naukrikvs pgt 2023 exam datekvs syllabus 2023 prtgovt jobs 2023sarkari naukri 2023free job alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885