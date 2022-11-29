KVS Recruitment notification 2022 for PGT TGT and other posts released at vsangathan.nic.in for, check vacancy details
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced over 13400 vacancies for various posts TGT, PGT, PRT and others, scroll down to check details.
Trending Photos
KVS Recruitment 2022 notification: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the notification for KVS Recruitment 2022 for various posts including TGT, PGT, PRT and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various teaching and non-teaching posts through the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in.
KVS Recruitment 2022 notification: Important Dates
- Commencement of online application for KVS Recruitment- December 5, 2022
- Last day to apply for KVS PGT TGT PRT and other posts: December 26, 2022
KVS Recruitment Vacancy Details 2022
The KVS is conducting the recruitment drive to fillup 13404 seats for teaching posts like Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal among ohters. While the non-teaching posts including Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator, and Stenographer Grade-II.
KVS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
- Visit the official website-kvsangathan.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the KVS teaching recruitment link
- In the newly opened tab, register and generate your login credentials
- Access the KVS recruitment portal and apply for the post
- Submit asked details and upload the documents
- Submit your application and save the page
- Take a printout for future references
KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will be selected through Computer Based Test and Skill Test (if required) followed by Interview. Selected candidates will then be put through Document verification and medical examination.
Live Tv
More Stories