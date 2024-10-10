KYC Software Hiring Non-Technical Analyst, 3000+ Work From Home Based Job

People seeking a full-time, part-time or project-based job can apply at KYC Software and work with the top India-based Company from the comfort of their home.

Very few businesses and platforms have been established with the pristine aim to positively impact the lives of others through all that they offer people. One cannot go without mentioning the incredible work KYC Software Company has been doing under the able leadership of Project Director MD Salman as India’s First Digital Trust Platform based in Delhi. It excels in tackling document-related crimes, and enhancing accountability in identity verification.



It offers a great opportunity, especially for senior citizens, who wish to earn some extra income as there is no hectic work, no reporting or targets and only home-based work. The opportunity can also prove to be fruitful to freshers, experienced professionals, retired professionals, and home-makers. Currently, KYC Software Company is hiring for Non-Technical Analysts. All those people seeking home-based jobs, this proves to be a great opportunity for them. It will require them answering calls in their selected regional language from a diverse set of languages like Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

KYC Software is a Pan-India based company, headquartered in Delhi. They are right now hiring for Non-Technical Analysts from across various cities in India. The selection for the job will be based on the person’s skills. MD Salman also emphasizes that there are no registration fees to apply for the job. Any one between the ages 21 to 74 can apply, holding any graduate/diploma degree. It serves as a great job opportunity for Android phone users and computer/laptop users, where they can get paid for answering calls and where no marketing of any sort is required.

Calls Centers for KYC Software Company opens at 8 am and runs till 8 pm, even on Sundays. The job opportunity, MD Salman says is open for males and females both, who are fluent in any of their preferred language, as mentioned above. Besides experts and retired professionals, freshers can also apply. He highlights that employee will earn Rs.30 to Rs. 50 per verification call on a daily payout basis, where there are no targets, no sales, no marketing. The more calls they attend, the more they get earning opportunities.

MD Salman explains, “We have brought a new trend in the corporate space with no hierarchy, no multiple reporting, easy leaves, no target, giving people the opportunity to work as per their convenience with every incoming call a chance to earn money.” He also says that there is no gratuity, but TDS and PF are applicable below 60 years. The on-board recruitment process involves CV screening, followed by the process of screening PVC- Police verification, PCC- Police Clearance, court records, and education checks. All this is evaluated from the “Department of verification IT ACT 2000” with the charges to be borne by the candidate via Demand Draft only. Additionally, if at any point a candidate be found to have any criminal records, pending legal cases, or instances of fraud, the fees paid for the verification process will be non-refundable, and the company will not assume any liability in such cases.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)