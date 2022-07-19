NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL

La Ganesan is new West Bengal Governor. Suvendu Adhikari ANGRY over THIS

La Ganesan was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 01:05 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • La Ganesan is new Bengal governor
  • La was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court
  • Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he was not invited

Trending Photos

La Ganesan is new West Bengal Governor. Suvendu Adhikari ANGRY over THIS

La Ganesan on Monday evening took oath as the new governor of West Bengal, following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice-presidential candidate. Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he was not invited "as per instructions" of the state government.
A TMC leader, however, said Adhikari's invitation card was sent to his chamber.

"Now, why he did not come, only he can comment on it," he said.

Senior TMC MLA Tapas Ray said Adhikari has made it a "habit of finding flaws" in whatever the state government does. The BJP had on Saturday announced Dhankhar's candidature for election to the post of vice- president.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'