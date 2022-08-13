Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha - the movie that is facing boycott calls - is getting trolled big time on social media over one particular scene. The movie, that is a Bollywood adaptation of superhit Hollywood movie Forest Gump, has made a slight change in the script. In the actual movie, Forest Gump saves his senior officer during a war, and later in life, the duo start a business together. However, in Aamir Khan's movie, as many viewer who have seen both movies claim, lead character Laal Singh Chaddha saves a Pakistani terrorist, and rest of the script remains the same - that both start a business together and earn lots of money.

Now, nationalist brigade on social media is claiming that making such a change was not at all required and the same has been done to sympathise with terrorists. People are callinbg this Aamir Khan's deliberate attempt to gain sympathy for anti-national elements.

"In the movie Lal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan saves a pakistani terrorist during the Kargil War. Whereas there is no such scene in the original film Forrest Gump. So Aamir Khan wants to prove that terrorists are good, and Indian security agencies are idiots?" retired army official Rajeev Singh Tweeted.

#LalSinghChaddhareview



"As would be expected in an Aamir Khan film, there is plenty of Hinduphobia. Khan saves a Pakistani terrorist and creates sympathy for Pakistanis throughout the film. The film shows that the Islamic terrorist was just a misinformed person and Laal Singh Chaddha reforms him," a twitter user who goes by the name Rakesh Krishnan Sinha said.

"In the movie, the terrorist that Aamir Khan saves reads Namaz 5 times and asks him that why don't you read/do anything? Aamir Khan says "My mother used to tell me that puja paath (hindu rituals) is a malaria. It spreads hate!" wrote another user.

"On a day when we lost 4 brave soldiers to Pak sponsored terrorism, Aamir Khan releases a movie in which he saves and rehabilitates a character who is a Pakistani terrorist.

It is more than just speaking against government a few years ago," another twitter user said.