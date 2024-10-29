LAC Disengagement: India, China Withdraw Troops, Dismantle Temporary Structures In Ladakh

The disengagement process between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh reached completion on Tuesday, with both armies now verifying positions and dismantling each other’s temporary infrastructure, news agency IANS reported citing defence sources. This process marks a significant step forward in the tense standoff that has gripped the region since Chinese incursions over four and a half years ago.

Defence sources report that dismantling temporary structures in key areas like the Depsang plains and Demchok is nearly complete, with verification efforts already underway on both sides. "The verification process is being done physically as well as through unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," a source explained, underscoring the importance of accurate monitoring in ensuring stability.

Following the troop withdrawal, soldiers from both sides have been relocated to rear positions as part of the disengagement strategy. Patrolling access, which had been blocked since April 2020, will soon resume at previously inaccessible points. The patrolling will be conducted by small teams of around 10 to 15 soldiers, enhancing communication and safety.

Notably, Indian forces will regain access beyond the previously contested ‘bottleneck’ area in the Depsang plains, while in Demchok, patrols will be able to reach Track Junction and Charding Nullah.

Last week, both nations acknowledged reaching an agreement on patrolling in Depsang and Demchok. Beijing confirmed that “the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are engaged in relevant work, which is going smoothly at the moment,” mirroring India’s prior announcement. Sources within the Indian Army note that coordinated patrolling is expected to begin in the coming days, with both sides exchanging prior information to avoid potential face-offs.

Despite this progress, defence sources said to IANS that the large deployment of Indian troops sent to Ladakh during the 2020 standoff will remain in place. "There are no plans to move back by any troops from Ladakh in the near future till an atmosphere of mutual trust and verification is established," they said, highlighting the ongoing need for vigilance.

Similar disengagement protocols are also being discussed in Arunachal Pradesh, where a standoff in the Yangtse, Asaphila, and Subansiri Valleys has also drawn attention.