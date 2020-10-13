LAC standoff: India and China agree to focus on mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible

Amid the border tension, India and China has agreed to focus on a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible after holding talks for around 11 hours. The 7th Corps Commander level meeting between India and China to address the situation at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh ended at around 11:30 pm on October 12 (Monday).

Before the meeting, it was said that India will press for early and complete disengagement of troops by China from all friction points in eastern Ladakh during the talks at Chushul. An official statement said, "Discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions."

"Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible," also added the statement. "Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas," it further said.

"On 12 October, the 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting of India and China was held in Chushul. The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. They were of the view that these discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions," it added.

The China Study Group (CSG), comprising Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs, had finalised India's strategy for the military talks on October 9 (Friday).

The CSG is India's key policy-making body on China. It is to be noted that India is strongly against China's demand for the withdrawal of Indian troops from several strategic heights on the southern bank of the Pangong lake to kick-start the disengagement process.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said on October 12 (Monday) at China is creating a dispute at the LAC as if it was part of a "mission". Singh, however, asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to face the situations along the frontiers resolutely.

"You are well aware of the conditions created along our northern and eastern borders. First, it was Pakistan, and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission. We have a border of about 7,000 km with these countries where the tension continues," he had noted.

Rajnath Singh made the statements after inaugurating 44 bridges built in strategically key areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Majority of these bridges are expected to significantly improve movement of troops in areas along the border with China in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.