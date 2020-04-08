Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal salutes corona warriors, thanks PM Narendra Modi and Lt Gov for their leadership

New Delhi: Young Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) saluted hundreds of corona warriors for their greatest service to the mankind and thanked PM Narendra Modi and Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur for their leadership and guidance in containing the coronavirus pandemic in the Union Territory.

In a letter dated April 7, 2020, the young Ladakh MP expressed his gratitude to hundreds of corona warriors including doctors, paramedical staff, police and other employees of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh who have displayed unflinching dedication in continuing the spread of the deadly virus.

‘’You all have carried out your responsibilities with tremendous risk to your personal safety which shows your courage and selflessness. Your efforts have been in tune with the compassion taught to us by the Buddha,’’ Namgyal said in his letter.

Here’s what he wrote in the letter addressed to all corona warriors of Ladakh

“APPRECIATION MESSAGE

Thank You All… The Corona warriors of Ladakh

It gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction that the COVID-19 pandemic has been successfully contained in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

I, on behalf of my people, bow my head in gratitude to hundreds of Corona warriors including Doctors, Paramedical Staff, Police and other employees of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh who have displayed unflinching dedication. You all have carried out your responsibilities with tremendous risk to your personal safety which shows your courage and selflessness. Your efforts have been in tune with the compassion taught to us by the Buddha.

Each citizen of our trans-Himalayan territory has risen to the occasion as a soldier. It is the first major challenge that we have faced after Ladakh becoming a Union Territory and standing together as one, we are courageously standing up toward off all its ill-effects.

Credit goes in equal measure to the timely, sensible and effective leadership provided by Hon'ble Lt. Governor Shri Radha Krishna Mathur Ji, both the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, Senior Officers, District Magistrates and Superintendents of police all the officials and the public representatives of grassroots level of our two Districts --- Leh and Kargil.

All religious, social, political and non-government organisations have pursued the goal of ensuring the health and safety of the people at large with exemplary unity and cooperation.

The manner in which all of us have dealt with the signs of COVID-19 in the containment areas of Chushot Gongma, Sankoo and Sanjak in particular is reassuring and worth emulating elsewhere. It successfully halted a least expected sharp rise in cases which was noticed for a brief period.

I assure the Corona warriors and my people of Ladakh that your contribution to the wider cause of humanity is being widely noticed and applauded in the rest of the country which itself is fully geared up while meeting the threat posed by the virus.

We, the people of Ladakh, are ever grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for meeting our demand of a Union Territory status, are warmly responding to his call for social distancing and lockdown. Our faith in the most dynamic, visionary and undisputed leadership of Shri Narendra Modi Ji has been further strengthened and visibly manifests itself in dutifully following his strategy on meeting a most serious threat of our times.

Together we shall overcome ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’! Privileged to be sitting on the roof of the country Ladakh is determined to become a beacon for the rest of the country with its unity, humility, courage and compassion at this time of crisis.

With sincere and utmost gratitude,

(JAMYANG TSERING NAMGYAL)’’

This came as the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus surged to 5,194 and the death toll touched 149 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, 4643 are active, 401 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 149 people succumbed to the disease. Amongst the total affected people, 70 are foreign nationals.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 1018, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 690 cases, according to the Health Ministry.

The national capital appeared to be fast catching up with 576 total cases so far and nine deaths, as the Aam Aadmi Party government plans to go for random testing at all hotspots in the city.

Besides the two worst-affected states, total cases reported in Telangana stood at 364, Kerala (336), Uttar Pradesh (326), Rajasthan (328), Andhra Pradesh (305), Madhya Pradesh (229), Karnataka (175), Gujarat (165), Jammu & Kashmir (116), Punjab (91), West Bengal (99), Haryana (147), Odisha (42), Bihar (38), Uttarakhand (31), Assam (27), Chandigarh (18), Chhattisgarh (10), Ladakh (14), Himachal Pradesh(18), Goa (7), Puducherry (5), Jharkhand (4), Manipur (2), Tripura (1), Mizoram (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1).

Among the major hotspots across India are Rajasthan`s Bhilwara which has successfully contained the spread, Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Nizamuddin in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and Kasargod in Kerala among others.