Ladakh standoff: India asks China to reduce mobilisation of troops at LAC

Senior military commanders of India and China held crucial talks on Saturday (June 6) in order to defuse the mounting tension along the border. The India delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps while Major General Liu Lin, Commander of the South Xinjiang military region, led the Chinese side. The meeting was held at Moldo, opposite Chushul in eastern Ladakh.

"A meeting was held between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander on 6 June 2020 in the Chushul-Moldo region. It took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday (June 7).

"Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship. Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas," added the statement.

Sources claimed that the talks did not lead to any major breakthrough but set the stage for further talks. It is learnt that during the meeting which lasted for around three hours, India asked China to reduce the mobilisation of its troops near the Galwan valley and that the Chinese forces must return to their original location.

Meanwhile, China asked India to stop its road construction but Indian side clearly said that the construction is taking place inside the LAC and Beijing should not object the roadwork.