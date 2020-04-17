हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Lady cop assaulted, manhandled on lockdown duty at Thane, sustains injury

A lady police naik, who was posted for bandobast duty at Mharal village was assaulted and manhandled by the accused, after she intercepted him for rash driving.

Lady cop assaulted, manhandled on lockdown duty at Thane, sustains injury

Thane: A case was registered against a man for allegedly assaulting a lady police personnel who was on bandobast duty at Kalyan taluka in Maharashtra's Thane district amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Friday (April 17).

A lady police naik, who was posted for bandobast duty at Mharal village, spotted the accused Nishant Deshmukh driving a car in a rash manner, an official said.

When the official intercepted the vehicle, the accused abused and manhandled her, during which she sustained injuries, he said.

The accused was charged under sections 353 (assaulting a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and no arrest has been made in the case so far, he said.

