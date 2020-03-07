Lady officers to take charge of police stations, train operations on Women's Day in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: From managing police stations to carrying out entire train operations, on International Women`s Day, women in Kerala are getting ready to script a new chapter in women empowerment. Kerala DGP Lokanath Behra has issued a directive asking all district police chiefs to handover duty of station house officers (SHO) to women police personnel on March 8, Women`s Day.

"Maximum number of police stations will be managed by women SHOs. In police stations without women SHOs, senior civil police officers will carry out the duty. They will interact with the public and will investigate the complaints received," said a directive of Kerala police chief.

What more, women Commandos will be on duty at the Chief Minister`s vehicle escort on Women`s Day. At the Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, women commandos will be assigned on that day and women`s police guards in the North Block, where the CM`s office is located.

While, Kerala Women and Child Development Minister KK Shailaja said that for the first time, a train will be run entirely by women on International Women`s Day. `The Venad Express, which leaves Ernakulam at 10.15 am on March 8, will be run by women.

Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot, Pointsmen, Gatekeeper and Trackwoman are all women. Women will also manage the ticket booking office, information centre, signal, carriage and wagon. Women officers will be in charge of security Railway Protection Force.

The minister said that this is a matter of great pride for the state. The women will also take charge of Venad Express 16302 from Thiruvananthapuram to Shornur from Ernakulam. A reception by Railways will also be arranged for the women employees of the train leaving Ernakulam South station at 10.15 am.