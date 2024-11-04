Lahore AQI Hits 1900-Mark; Pakistan Blames India - Read Details

Amid the worsening air quality in Lahore, Pakistan's senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a press conference on Sunday, claiming that winds from India are contributing to the dangerous levels of smog in the city. According to multiple media reports, Aurangzeb announced the plans to write to the Foreign Office on Monday to discuss with New Delhi the possibility of joint efforts to combat the smog issue.

Aurangzeb highlighted that the prevailing winds from India have contributed to the rising smog in Lahore over the past week. As per ANI reports, she said, "This issue cannot be resolved without engaging in discussions with India." "When Maryam Nawaz talked about climate diplomacy, some miscreants started politics over it."

Lahore Primary Schools Close Due To Air Pollution

The Punjab government in Pakistan has announced a one-week closure of primary schools in Lahore due to worsening smog and deteriorating air quality in the city, ANI reported citing ARY News. Schools will be closed from November 4 to November 9, as per a notification from the Punjab Environment Department.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized the need to prioritize the health and safety of students amid the ongoing air pollution crisis. This decision comes as Lahore grapples with dangerously high levels of air pollution that have significantly affected residents' health, especially children. The city has consistently been ranked among the most polluted in the world, prompting urgent action from authorities, ANI reported citing ARY News.

On Saturday, Lahore's air quality index (AQI) soared to 1,067, well above the "dangerous" threshold of 300. Additionally, PM2.5 pollutant levels reached a peak of 610, presenting significant health risks. According to WHO standards, a 24-hour PM2.5 reading above 15 is classified as unhealthy, as reported by the Express Tribune.

(With ANI Inputs)