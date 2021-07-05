Lajpat Nagar central market in Delhi shut for flouting COVID-19 norms

New Delhi: Another market in Delhi on Monday (July 5, 2021) was shut for flouting COVID-19 norms. The Delhiites now won't be able to visit the Lajpat Nagar central market for shopping till further orders.

Earlier, the markets in East and West Delhi were also closed for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The orders said that the general public and the shopkeepers didn't follow coronavirus protocols.

While the markets in Laxmi Nagar, Kishan Kunj, Guru Ramdas Nagar have now been reopened after being shut for three days, the Punjabi Basti and Janata markets in the Nangloi area have been shut till July 6.

"Amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of existing health protocol under Covid appropriate behaviour in these markets, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh under DDMA Act, 2005, do hereby order for shutting down the entire market of Punjabi Basti and Janta Market, Nangloi from July 4 to 6," the order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) Shalesh Kumar said.

This is to be noted that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had imposed a complete lockdown in the national capital in mid-April due to the raging second wave of coronavirus. However, in view of the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases, various relaxations including the opening of markets, malls and standalone shops were allowed from June 7.

The shops were initially allowed to function on an odd-even basis which was later lifted after a week.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order had directed that all COVID-appropriate behaviour, including the use of face masks and social distancing, should be maintained at all the malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops, and neighbourhood shops. The DDMA had also said that if the norms of COVID-appropriate behaviour are not maintained by any shop, then it will be liable to be closed and its owner may face prosecution under relevant laws.



Live TV