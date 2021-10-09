हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Accused Ashish Kumar likely to be arrested soon - Sources

Accused Ashish Kumar likely to be arrested soon - Sources

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Accused Ashish Kumar likely to be arrested soon - Sources
ANI photo

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is likely to be arrested in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence where eight people lost their lives, as per sources. Ashish was summoned by the UP Police to appear before the SIT probing the incident, he had previously failed to appear for questioning.

Uttar Pradesh Police had summoned MoS Teni's son 11 AM and he was under interrogation for around nine hours. During the interrogation, his mobile was seized for further investigation.

A  nine-member team led by DIG Upendra Agarwal is investigating the case against the minister's son and others. 

Meanwhile, two of the seven people mentioned in an FIR were arrested on Thursday. They arrested have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey. A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

Lakhimpur Kheri violenceAshish KumarFarmers protestfarm laws
Eerie silence of top leadership on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

