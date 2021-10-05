Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 10 others booked for disturbing peace

New Delhi: The Hargaon Police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Tuesday (October 5, 2021) booked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 10 others for disturbing peace. FIR was also lodged against Congress leaders Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu, informed SHO Hargaon Police Station, Sitapur district.

The case, as per reports, has been filed under Sections 151, 107 and 116, on a report given by the station house officer of Hargaon to the magistrate.

This is to be noted that Priyanka was detained on Monday morning while she was going to visit the family of the victims of people killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Earlier in the day, she had tweeted a viral video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and had asked why has the person behind the killing of four farmers have not been arrested while she has been under detention for 28 hours without an FIR.

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है। अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

Rahul Gandhi also extended support to sister Priyanka and said that the one who is kept in custody is not afraid. "Is a true Congressman, will not give up," Rahul added.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was prevented from coming out of Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport when he arrived to visit the state Congress office and meet party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Baghel then sat on a dharna at the airport after being disallowed to go to the Uttar Pradesh Congress office.

"I am being stopped from going out of Lucknow airport without any orders," he said in a tweet with a photo of him sitting on the floor at the airport.

"Why am I being stopped? I am not going to Lakhimpur where there are prohibitory orders in place. I am only going to PCC (Congress office)," he was seen asking the police personnel.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday asked the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the Chhattisgarh chief minister and the Punjab deputy chief minister who had to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in view of the violence that erupted there.

As many as nine people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. After the incident in Lakhimpur, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders there to maintain law and order.

