Lakshadweep vaccinates all in 15-18 age group, a first

New Delhi: District Collector and Secretary of UT Lakshadweep, S Asker Ali on Tuesday (January) informed that Lakshadweep has vaccinated all eligible children in the age group of 15 to 18 years. With this, it has become the first among UTs and States to have achieved this feat, he added.

Over 2,81,00,780 doses have been given to beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group and 18,52,611 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities since Monday.

India`s COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Tuesday (January 11) crossed 153.70 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In an official statement, the ministry said that more than 76 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till 7 pm on Tuesday.

