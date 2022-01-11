हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Lakshadweep vaccinates all in 15-18 age group, a first

Lakshadweep has vaccinated all eligible children in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

Lakshadweep vaccinates all in 15-18 age group, a first
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: District Collector and Secretary of UT Lakshadweep, S Asker Ali on Tuesday (January) informed that Lakshadweep has vaccinated all eligible children in the age group of 15 to 18 years. With this, it has become the first among UTs and States to have achieved this feat, he added. 

Over 2,81,00,780 doses have been given to beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group and 18,52,611 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities since Monday.

India`s COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Tuesday (January 11) crossed 153.70 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In an official statement, the ministry said that more than 76 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till 7 pm on Tuesday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19vaccinationCoronavirus
Next
Story

Karnataka announces additional curbs as COVID-19 cases surge, bans all rallies, dharnas and protests

Must Watch

PT3M3S

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient