Lakshadweep Vs Maldives Row: Israel Backs India; Announces To Commence Key Water Project

Israel, an all-weather ally of India, today backed New Delhi indirectly amid the ongoing Lakshadweep vs Maldives row. The Israeli embassy in India today said that it will commence a key project on the archipelago tomorrow. Israel is the first foreign country to support India's bid to promote tourism in the Lakshadweep islands.

"We were in Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow," said the embassy.

It further asked people to visit the 'enchanting' island. "For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of the Lakshadweep Islands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure," said the embassy.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a visit to Israel in 2017 where he had witnessed a demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on Olga Beach in Haifa. During the visit, PM Modi along with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu reached a deal to have similar desalination technology in India, especially for UTs like Andaman and Lakshadweep. This technology will help provide clean drinking water to the Island.

By backing India, Israel has shown that it will stand by New Delhi in any situation. Notably, India was among the first nations to support Israel after the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack.

Three ministers of Maldives' pro-China government made disparaging remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After this, India raised the matter with Maldives and even summoned the Maldives' ambassador to lodge its formal protest. On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.