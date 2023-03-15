topStoriesenglish2583741
Lalu Prasad, Wife Rabri Devi Appear Before Delhi Court In Land-For-Jobs Scam Case

The land-for-jobs case pertains to alleged appointments made in the railways in exchange for land sold or given to Lalu Prasad's family.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Lalu Prasad was present at a Delhi court in connection with the land-for-jobs scam on March 15
  • His wife and daughter were also present at the Rouse Avenue Court

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and their daughter, RJD MP Misa Bharti arrived at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday (March 15) morning in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case. They were summoned by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Courts on February 27. The land-for-jobs case pertains to alleged appointments made in the railways in exchange for land sold or given to Lalu Prasad's family when was the Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, as per reports.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has claimed that the appointments made in the railways were not abiding with the standards and guidelines established by the Indian Railways for hiring, reported IANS.

What are the allegations against Lalu Prasad and his family?

Lalu Prasad's family members were able to buy the land at dirt-cheap prices as per the allegations. A chargesheet was filed by CBI on October 10, 2022, against 16 people including Lalu Prasad's Rabri Devi and their daughter.

According to an observation made by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Courts on February 27, prima facie, the on-record report showed offences have been committed under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. As a consequence, the accused persons were summoned to court.

The CBI chargesheet stated that the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways may also be involved in the case. 

 It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways, said the CBI statement as quoted by ANI.

