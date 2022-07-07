New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (July 7, 2022) called Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and inquired about the health of his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery of the RJD supremo and prayed for his long life.

"Spoke to RJD Leader, Shri Tejaswi Yadav and inquired about the health of former Bihar Chief Minister, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi. Praying for his speedy recovery," Singh tweeted.

Lalu Yadav was admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday night after being airlifted from Patna where he underwent initial treatment at a private hospital for multiple fractures suffered due to a fall. The 74-year-old was accompanied by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP who is also an MBBS. His wife Rabri Devi and younger son Tejashwi Yadav had reportedly reached Delhi earlier on Wednesday to oversee the arrangements.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also talked to Tejashwi and had enquired about Lalu's health. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also met the RJD chief at a Patna hospital and had wished him a speedy recovery.

"Met RJD chief Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji at Paras Hospital in Patna and inquired about his health. Wishing Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji a speedy recovery," Nitish wrote on Twitter and shared pictures with former Bihar CM.

Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi have also expressed concern about his health and have wished him a speedy recovery.

Lalu fell down the stairs of his house at 10 Circular Road in Patna on Sunday and had to be rushed to a Patna hospital.