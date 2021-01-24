RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Delhi's AIIMS as health worsens

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday (January 23, 2021) night after his health condition reportedly worsened.

"He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS," an official was quoted as saying.

Lalu Prasad, 72, who was convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for multiple ailments.

The former Bihar chief minister's condition wiil be monitored by a team of doctors.

"Lalu Prasad was having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad had said.

On Friday, Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi reached Ranchi on a special plane after being informed of the veteran leader's deteriorating health.

The family met Prasad on Friday night after which Tejashwi told reporters that Lalu's condition was worrisome.

Lalu's family had sought the help of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state government in arrangment to transport him to Delhi.

