हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Delhi's AIIMS as health worsens

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday after his health condition reportedly worsened. Lalu Prasad, 72, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for multiple ailments and was airlifted to Delhi.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Delhi&#039;s AIIMS as health worsens
Play

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday (January 23, 2021) night after his health condition reportedly worsened.

"He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS," an official was quoted as saying.

Lalu Prasad, 72, who was convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for multiple ailments.

The former Bihar chief minister's condition wiil be monitored by a team of doctors.

"Lalu Prasad was having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad had said.

On Friday, Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi reached Ranchi on a special plane after being informed of the veteran leader's deteriorating health.

The family met Prasad on Friday night after which Tejashwi told reporters that Lalu's condition was worrisome.

Lalu's family had sought the help of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state government in arrangment to transport him to Delhi.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lalu Prasad YadavAIIMS
Next
Story

Amit Shah says 'don't doubt COVID-19 vaccine efficacy', challenges critics for this
  • 1,06,39,684Confirmed
  • 1,53,184Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Zee Top 10: 10 Big news till now