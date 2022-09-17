Lalu Prasad Yadav gets BIG relief, court orders THIS in favour of RJD chief CONVICTED in fodder scam

The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation has ordered the Rashtriya Janata Dal President and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in five different cases of fodder scam, to return his passport. The court of Special CBI Judge Dinesh Rai on Friday ordered the return of his passport after hearing a petition filed by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu Prasad had filed an application in court on September 13, requesting to return the passport. Now to take back the passport, Yadav will have to submit an affidavit in court. Yadav's advocate Prabhat Kumar said that after submitting the affidavit on Monday, the court will issue the passport of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

During the hearing on Lalu's application, his lawyer told the court that the Singapore doctor had given Lalu Yadav the date of investigation there on 24 September, so before that he would have to reach Singapore. Therefore, he demanded that Lalu Yadav's passport should be returned as soon as possible. Along with this, the advocate also requested that the passport should be issued for at least two months from the day of going to Singapore. After hearing the application of Lalu Yadav, the court ordered the issuance of his passport.

In the year 1996, a fodder scam was exposed. This scam was of Rs 900 crore. There are a total of six cases of scams. In one of these cases, Lalu Yadav was sentenced to five years in 2013, due to which he got away from electoral politics. Lalu Yadav is currently out on bail in that case. Lalu Prasad Yadav had appealed to hear all the cases related to the fodder scam together, which was dismissed by the Supreme Court and ordered to run the trial of each case separately.