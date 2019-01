NEW DELHI: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi along with others have been granted regular bail in connection with a money laundering case in the IRCTC scam. The bail plea was heard in the Patiala House Court on Monday.

The bail regular bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh surety each. The next date of hearing in the case is 11 February.