Lalu Prasad Yadav remains CRITICAL, daughter Rohini Acharya gives SIGNIFICANT update on RJD supremo's health- CHECK

The health of RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav remains unwell. The tweet of Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney on this matter, has come to the fore. She said on Monday, 'Today I came home after being discharged from the hospital with your prayers and blessings, but my father is still in the hospital, his health is a bit unwell. I just need the power of your prayers that my father also gets well soon and can raise his voice among you for your rights."

आज मैं आप लोगों की दुआओं और आशीर्वाद से हॉस्पिटल से डिस्चार्ज होकर घर आ गई ,

मगर पापा अभी भी हॉस्पिटल में है उनकी तबीयत कुछ नासाज बनी हुई हैं.

बस आप लोगों की दुआओं की शक्ति चाहिए की पापा भी जल्द से जल्द ठीक होकर आपके बीच,आपके अधिकार की खातिर आवाज बुलंद कर सकें — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 12, 2022

Earlier on December 8, Rohini's tweet came to the fore. She had said, "I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for praying and praying for me and my father. I am feeling fine now. Papa is also fine. There are no words for your prayers. All your prayers have worked. I have a lot of love and respect for all of you in the depths of my heart. Your prayers have given me a lot of strength. I have no words to thank you all."

After giving a kidney to father Lalu Yadav, Rohini Acharya is being praised all over the country. Leaders of the party and opposition political parties are also praising Rohini for her love and courage towards her father. Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised Rohini and wrote, "If you have a daughter, be like Rohini Acharya. Proud of you. You will be an example for generations to come."

Let us inform you that Lalu Prasad Yadav has been battling with kidney problems for a long time. A few days back, he had gone to Singapore for a kidney test. The doctors there suggested a kidney transplant. After that, his daughter Rohini Acharya decided to donate her kidney. Patron of Rashtriya Janata Dal and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav had a kidney transplant on 5 December 2022. Her daughter Rohini Acharya donated a kidney to the RJD supremo.