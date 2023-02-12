topStoriesenglish2572349
Lalu Yadav Returns to India After Surgery in Singapore, Daughter Rohini Shares 'Important' Note

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to India after his kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, which took place in December last year.

Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to India on Saturday (February 11, 2023) following his kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President, who was unwell and under treatment in Singapore, landed at Delhi airport on Saturday evening and was received by daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti. 

Daughter Rohini Acharya shares 'important' note as Lalu Yadav returns to India

As Lalu Yadav returned to India, his daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father, shared an 'important' note regarding the health of the RJD supremo.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rohini said, "Doctors have asked to save father from the infection and have advised to not let him meet too many people."

"Doctors have said that if somebody wants to meet him, they have to wear a mask. Even papa should also wear a mask when he meets someone," she added.

"I want to say this to all of you, wear a mask when you meet him and help us take care of his health," she requested.

Earlier on Friday, she had announced Lalu's return to India.

"I am fulfilling my duty as a daughter. Papa has recovered and I am sending him to you. Please take care of Papa," she said.

Lalu Yadav was suffering from acute kidney complications

The 74-year-old leader was suffering from acute kidney complications and was advised a kidney transplant, following which Rohini came forward as a donor.

The transplant was done on December 5 last year. 

The former Bihar CM is serving jail sentences in a number of fodder scam cases and is currently out on bail on medical grounds.

