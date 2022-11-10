Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini to donate kidney to her father

New Delhi: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo told news agency PTI on Thursday (November 10, 2022). Yadav, who has been suffering from multiple health problems and returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment of his kidney problems, has reportedly been advised a kidney transplant.

Rohini, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease on life, a family member told PTI. It is, however, not clear yet when and where the kidney transplant surgery will happen.

According to PTI, doctors at AIIMS, where Lalu was treated earlier, said they are not aware of the development. A doctor added on the condition of anonymity that no permission would be required from AIIMS if the transplant happens in another country.

Yadav, who is out on bail, is in Delhi currently.

The 74-year-old has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.