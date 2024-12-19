Lalu Yadav Hits Out At Home Minister Over Ambedkar Remark, Says 'Amit Shah Has Gone Mad'

A statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has sparked widespread political controversy. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has expressed strong criticism against Shah’s remarks made during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the RJD leader accused Amit Shah of harboring “hatred” for Dr. Ambedkar. He said, “Amit Shah has gone mad. He has a hatred for Babasaheb Ambedkar. We condemn this madness of his”.

He further urged Shah to leave politics, asserting that Ambedkar’s legacy deserved respect.

What did Amit Shah Say?

Amit Shah’s remarks came during a two-day discussion in the Rajya Sabha, which focused on the 75 years of India’s Constitution. Shah claimed that Congress had turned the name of Ambedkar into a “fashion,” implying that the frequent references to the Dalit leader’s name were politically motivated.

“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata,” Shah said.

The statement quickly triggered a backlash from various opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Left parties. The comment also led to the adjournment of both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday due to the uproar.

BJP Defends Amit Shah

Despite the strong opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stood by Amit Shah, with the party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defending him. BJP leaders argued that Shah’s comments had been misinterpreted and were not intended to disrespect Dr. Ambedkar.