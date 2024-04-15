Lalu Yadav Warns BJP Leaders Who Speak Of Changing Constitution, Says 'Janta Aankh Nikal Legi...'

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, criticising him for his alleged inability to control BJP leaders who time and again have hinted at drafting a "new Constitution" if the party secures a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He warned that anyone daring to undermine the constitution drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar would face severe repercussions. RJD Supremo cautioned that if anyone tries to alter it, the public will have their 'eyes gouged out (Janta Aankh Nikal Legi...).’

Lalu Prasad, who has been former CM of Bihar and Union minister in Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet is currently out on bail following convictions in several fodder scam cases. Lalu expressed that numerous BJP leaders have been talking about changing the Constitution without facing any consequences, and to his dismay, some of them are even being nominated as candidates by the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Since a long time, the opposition has raised suspicions regarding the BJP-led NDA's motives behind the slogan 'Abki Baar 400 Paar.' They assert that this slogan reflects the BJP's ambition to secure a parliamentary majority to potentially amend the Indian Constitution. While Lalu Prasad said that “The PM is actually scared.” To mask his apprehension, the PM is exaggerating BJP's projected seat count to over 370.

Earlier, several BJP leaders have made statements targeting the change in constitution. Ayodhya's sitting MP Lallu Singh recently made one such statement, but he later retracted, claiming it was a slip of tongue. Similar remarks had been made by Jyoti Mirdha, a BJP candidate in Rajasthan and the party's Karnataka MP Anant Hegde.