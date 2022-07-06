NewsIndia
LALU YADAV

Lalu Yadav`s health not showing any improvement, to be shifted to Delhi

On Sunday, Lalu Yadav suffered a fall at 10 circular road official residence of his wife Rabri Devi and sustained a minor fracture on his right shoulder. 

  • RJD chief Lalu Yadav`s health not showing any significant improvement.
  • His family has decided to shift him to Delhi for better treatment.
With RJD chief Lalu Yadav`s health not showing any significant improvement, his family has decided to shift him to Delhi for better treatment. According to sources, preparations for the same have already started and an air ambulance is expected to reach Patna airport shortly. The air ambulance is likely to take off for the national capital at 4.30 p.m. Lalu Yadav`s wife former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti will also accompany him in the air ambulance apart from expert medical team and crew members. Lalu Yadav was under treatment in Delhi`s AIIMS where he was recovering before he returned to Patna recently.

On Sunday, Lalu Yadav suffered a fall at 10 circular road official residence of his wife Rabri Devi and sustained a minor fracture on his right shoulder. He is also suffering from infections in kidney and lungs besides blood pressure and other ailments.

Meanwhile, Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi have expressed concern about his health. They have wished him a speedy recovery.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, MLC Neeraj Kumar also wished him good health.

 

