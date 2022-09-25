Lalu Yadav's RJD DROPS explosive audio, accuses BJP of extorting money for Amit Shah's rally

The war of words between the BJP and the RJD has intensified following Amit Shah’s rally in Bihar. Rashtriya Janata Dal (JDU) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday accused BJP of extortion from Bihar government officials for Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally. Lalu Yadav shared a video on Twitter in which a local BJP leader can be heard asking for “sahyog” (help) for Amit Shah’s rally.

Calling BJP “world’s biggest corrupt party”, Lalu Yadav also accused media of hiding saffron party’s corruption. Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that Amit Shah has gone completely mad as his government has been wiped out from Bihar and his party will face the defeat in 2024 General Elections.

Attacking on Amit Shah’s “Jungle Raj” remark, RJD chief asked; “what did he do when he was in Gujarat?” He also claimed that there was a “Jungle Raj” when Amit Shah was in Gujarat.

PDS में नागरिकों को अनाज भले आधा ही दो, पर भाजपा के नेताओं को हफ्ता पूरा दो, वर्ना भाजपाई जमाइयों के नाम याद हैं ना?



सत्ता में रहकर पूरी नंगई से भ्रष्टाचार करते हैं भाजपाई, और सत्ता के बाहर रहते पूरे धौंस से भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा देते हैं!



अमित शाह की रैली के लिए उगाही का ऑडियो: pic.twitter.com/RxfZBLe5Qw — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) September 24, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 2-day visit to Bihar, attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for breaking alliance with BJP in Bihar and accused him of cheating people of the state for the sake of chair.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Purnia Amit Shah on Friday said that Bihar voted in the name of Narendra Modi but Nitish Kumar “stabbed” mandate.