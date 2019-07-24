close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap plays Lord Shiva, offers prayers at a temple in Bihar's Patna

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is known for dressing up as Hindu gods and on Tuesday Tej did it again as he dressed up as Lord Shiva to offer prayers at a temple in Patna, Bihar.

Lalu Yadav&#039;s son Tej Pratap plays Lord Shiva, offers prayers at a temple in Bihar&#039;s Patna

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is known for dressing up as Hindu gods and on Tuesday Tej did it again as he dressed up as Lord Shiva to offer prayers at a temple in Patna, Bihar.

It is to be noted that this is month of Saavan and this month is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. During Saavan, Kanwariyas carry holy water from the Ganga to offer to Lord Shiva and it seems that Tej Pratap, who is a Shiva devotee, is also preparing for the yatra. In Bihar, kanwarias walk all the way from Sultanganj to Jharkhand's Deoghar.

In an apparent effort to perfect Lord Shiva's look, the RJD leader wrapped up himself in a white dhoti and a fabric with tiger skin-like look on his waist. Tej Pratap also applied ash on his hands, forehead and chest and was also wearing a traditional Hindu rosary (rudraskh) around his neck 

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has dressed up as a Hindu god. The RJD leader is fascinated with two gods; Krishna and Shiva. His fondness for stems from the fact that he belongs to Yadav community and Krishna was raised by a Yadav couple before he revealed to the world that he is the god.

Live TV

Tej Pratap is fascinated with Shiva because Shiva has been Lalu Yadav's favourite go-to deity. Lalu had once said that Lord Shiva appeared in his dream one night and asked him to stop eating meat. Since then he has never touched meat.

Tej Pratap had dressed up as Lord Shiva in 2018 to offer prayers at temple in Patna. The video of Tej Pratap offering prayers with a damru in his hands had gone viral and he was also trolled for it.

On August 4, 2018, Tej Pratap had tweeted another photo of him dressed up as Shiva and sitting in a meditative pose. In 2017, Tej Pratap had dressed up like Krishna to welcome the New Year.

Tags:
BiharTej Pratap YadavLord Shiva
Next
Story

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results to be declared today at cbseresult.nic.in

Must Watch

PT4M19S

Indian Air Force to receive AH-64E Apache helicopters this month