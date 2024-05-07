RJD leader and former Chief Minister Of Bihar Lalu Yadav today said that Muslims should get reservations but retracted his statement hours later following a backlash from the BJP. The RJD supremo, who is now part of the INDIA coalition, openly said that Muslims should receive reservations. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the public has understood BJP's game. He also said that Muslims should receive full reservation.

Reacting to his statement, the BJP said that the INDIA bloc's game plan is now clear and the saffron party's stand has been vindicated. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Mishra Committee had recommended giving 6% reservation to Muslims out of 27%, which the BJP opposed, stating that reservation cannot be based on religion. Yogi said that then these people tried to include Muslims in the SC/ST reservation through the Sachar Committee.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Danish Ikbal said that those who advocate for Muslim reservation are completely anti-constitutional as it's clear in the Constitution that reservation based on religion is not allowed.

The BJP leaders have been attacking Congress accusing it of providing reservation to Muslims from the SC/ST/OBC quota in Karnataka. Lalu Yadav's statement gave the BJP a fresh weapon. However, realising the repercussions of his statement amid the Lok Sabha polls, Lalu Yadav retracted his remarks hours later.

"I implemented the 'Mandal Commission'. Reservation is social-based and not religion-based. Atal Bihari Vajpayee constituted the Constitution Review Commission... They (NDA) are saying 400-plus to induce psychological pressure, they won't even cross 200," said Lalu Yadav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he won't allow reservation based on religion till he is alive. Modi said that he won't allow reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward classes to go to the Muslim community.