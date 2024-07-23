'Landmark Verdict That Upholds Interest Of Students..': Dharmendra Pradhan On NEET-UG Exam Decision

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court declared its verdict on the NEET-UG medical entrance exam scam on Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi and asked him to apologise to the lakhs of students and parents for hurting their sentiments on the medical entrance exam issue. He emphasized the court's decision as a landmark supporting students' interests.

The education minister shared a post on the microblogging site X and said, "Rahul Gandhi should apologise for playing with the sentiments of lakhs of students and their parents as well as for trying to gain political mileage out of it."

Reacting to today's verdict, Pradhan said that this is a big relief to lakhs of hard-working and honest students. He also expressed his gratefulness to the Supreme Court for the landmark verdict.

"Today’s verdict on NEET-UG will put speculations to rest and provide relief to lakhs of hard working and honest students. Grateful to Hon’ble Supreme Court for the landmark verdict that upholds the interest of students. The judgement will open the eyes of those who rubbished the Indian examination system and grabbed this opportunity for vested interests, scoring political brownies and stoking “civil unrest and anarchy,” Post read.

While addressing the media, the Union Education Minister said that our government is committed to having a transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examination system.

"For us, zero tolerance of any kind of breach is our priority when it comes to exams for students - be it for higher education or jobs. So, the Modi Government has brought into effect a strict law like The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act. Presenting our side before the Supreme Court, we have promised that our government is committed to having a transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examination system," he said.