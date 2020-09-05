हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Landslide blocks National Highway 3 in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The clearing of the debris is underway and the highway is expected to open in a few hours, said Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Mandi district.

Landslide blocks National Highway 3 in Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Mandi
File Photo

Shimla: Following rains, a landslide occurred at Dwara on National Highway 3, near Hanogi temple in Himachal Pradesh`s Mandi district, due to which the traffic movement has been affected causing inconvenience to many people.

The clearing of the debris is underway and the highway is expected to open in a few hours, said Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Mandi district.

"The landslide that took place here has blocked the road at Dwara due to which the vehicular movement has been hampered. Light vehicles towards Kullu are being sent through the Kautala route, and the movement of heavy vehicles has been stopped both ways," said Agnihotri. 
"The weather is clear right now and if it rains it would be tough as the possibility of more landslides are there due to continuous rain during past few days the land and rocks have become fragile and erosion of land continues in the region," she added. 

More updates are awaited.

Tags:
Himachal PradeshShimlaLandslideDwara national highwaymishap
Next
Story

Nanobody that may prevent COVID-19 infection identified: Study

  • 40,23,179Confirmed
  • 69,561Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M41S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh suddenly reaches Iran while returning from Russia