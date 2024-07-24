'Lapataaaaa': IAS Pooja Khedkar Missing For The Past 5 Days... Skips LBSNAA Joining Deadline... Where Is 'Audi Wali Madam'?

In a bizarre turn of events, trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, infamously known as ‘Audi Wali Madam,’ has gone missing for the past five days. Her absence has not only missed the deadline to join the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) but has also sparked a slew of investigations and controversies. Here’s a detailed look into the unfolding drama surrounding Pooja Khedkar’s disappearance and the allegations against her.

The Disappearance

Pooja Khedkar was due to report back to LBSNAA by July 23, 2024, as part of her IAS training. However, she has neither returned to the academy nor communicated any reasons for her absence. The academy, responsible for training civil service officers in India, had specifically asked her to return, but the deadline has passed without any response from Khedkar. This absence has led the Pune police to attempt contact, but so far, no information regarding her whereabouts has surfaced.

The Allegations

Khedkar, a trainee from the Maharashtra cadre, is under investigation for several serious allegations:

Abuse of Position: She has been accused of misusing her position.

Fake Disability Certificate: There are claims that she secured her position in the UPSC through a fraudulent disability certificate

False OBC (NCL) Certificate: Khedkar is also alleged to have used a fake OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate to avail reservations.

Investigation into Family Background

The Pune police are delving into the claims about Khedkar’s family background. She had mentioned in multiple mock interviews that her parents were divorced, which helped her obtain the OBC (NCL) certificate. However, her father, Dilip Khedkar, a former Lok Sabha election candidate, did not disclose this divorce in his election affidavit. This discrepancy has raised further suspicions, leading the Maharashtra government to demand more information about her parents.

Financial Discrepancies

Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma revealed to India Today that the Maharashtra government is investigating Dilip Khedkar’s financial disclosures. During the elections, Dilip Khedkar declared assets worth approximately Rs 40 crore, yet the claims of divorce and financial status are now under scrutiny, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

UPSC's Response

Following these allegations, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has taken stringent actions:

Complaint Filed: UPSC has lodged a complaint against Khedkar and issued a show-cause notice.

Training Cancellation: Her training at LBSNAA has been cancelled.

Potential Disqualification: The show-cause notice questions why her candidacy from the 2022 UPSC exams should not be cancelled and why she should not be barred from future civil services exams.

Legal Actions

An FIR has been filed against Khedkar under multiple sections, including:

Forgery and Fraud: For allegedly using fake certificates.

IT Act: In relation to the misuse of information technology.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016: For fraudulent claims of disability.

Public and Media Reaction

The public and media have been abuzz with the news of Khedkar’s disappearance and the allegations against her. Dubbed as ‘Audi Wali Madam’ due to her alleged luxurious lifestyle, her case has attracted significant attention. Social media is rife with speculation, with many questioning the integrity of the selection process for IAS officers and the potential misuse of reservations and other benefits.

The Road Ahead

The upcoming days are crucial as authorities continue their search for Pooja Khedkar. Her absence, coupled with the serious allegations, has put her in a precarious position. If found guilty, the repercussions could be severe, including disqualification from the civil services and potential imprisonment for fraud and forgery.