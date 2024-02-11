Large Police Force Deployed In Haldwani' Banbhoolpura Post Violence

New Delhi: The Nainital district administration has beefed up security in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after five people lost their lives in the violence that broke out on February 8 over an anti-encroachment drive. The area has been divided into five super zones and seven magistrates have been assigned to maintain law and order. The authorities have arrested five people and named 19 others in three FIRs filed in connection with the violence.

They have also booked 5,000 unidentified people for rioting and vandalism. The violence erupted on Thursday night after the anti-encroachment drive was launched in the area. A curfew was imposed to control the situation. On Friday, the police said that there was no fresh violence and the situation was under control. They said that they have registered three FIRs and arrested five people.

They said that they are checking the CCTV footage and identifying the miscreants. They said that five people died and three people were seriously injured in the violence. They also said that several police officials were injured. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital PN Meena said that three cases were filed in which 19 people were named and 5,000 unknown people were also involved.

He said that the police have taken many people into custody and started searches. The security forces have been deployed in the violence-hit area after the clashes on Thursday night following the anti-encroachment drive. On Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haldwani and condemned the attack on police personnel, including women officers.

He also inquired about the condition of the injured women police team, other policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel, and journalists. Dhami said that the video footage and footprints of those who violated the law and damaged government property were available. He said that the process of identifying and taking legal action against the miscreants was underway.

He also instructed the ADG Law and Order AP Anshuman to camp in the affected area to ensure peace and law and order in Banbhoolpura. The CM also instructed to take strict action against the unruly elements who attacked the police and administration officials and personnel during the removal of illegal construction and created unrest in the area.

He appealed to the local people to maintain peace and said that no one would be allowed to play with law and order in the state. The state government issued a high alert across the state on Friday. The district administration also ordered the suspension of internet services and the closure of all schools and colleges.