हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asteroid

Largest asteroid to come closest to Earth today at 124,000 kmph

The largest asteroid to visit Earth in 2021 is passing by our planet on Sunday (March 21) at a speed of about 124,000 kmph.

Largest asteroid to come closest to Earth today at 124,000 kmph
Representational image (Credit: Pixabay)

Washington: The largest asteroid to visit Earth in 2021 is passing by our planet on Sunday (March 21) at a speed of about 124,000 kmph.

Although this speed is faster than the speed at which most asteroids encounter Earth, there is no threat of a collision with our planet, NASA said earlier this month.

Called 2001 FO32, the near-Earth asteroid will make its closest approach at a distance of about two million kilometres.

"The reason for the asteroid's unusually speedy close approach is its highly inclined and elongated (or eccentric) orbit around the Sun, an orbit that is tilted 39 degrees to Earth's orbital plane," NASA said.

"This orbit takes the asteroid closer to the Sun than Mercury and twice as far from the Sun as Mars."

The asteroid is about 0.8 to 1.7 kilometres in diameter, according to a report in Live Science.

"We know the orbital path of 2001 FO32 around the Sun very accurately since it was discovered 20 years ago and has been tracked ever since," said Paul Chodas, Director of the Centre for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), which is managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in a statement.

"There is no chance the asteroid will get any closer to Earth than 1.25 million miles."

Still, that distance is close in astronomical terms, which is why 2001 FO32 has been designated a "potentially hazardous asteroid."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AsteroidSpaceAdho Mukha Svanasana
Next
Story

COVID-19: Mumbai records highest single-day spike in cases since start of pandemic

Must Watch

PT14M46S

Kiska Bengal: Which schemes will be applicable in Bengal?