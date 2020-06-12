Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist arrested from Khojpura in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; 9MM pistol, ammunition seized

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday (June 12) apprehended one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Khojpura in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist has been identified as Zakir Khan, son of Md Yousuf Khan and is a Shopian resident.

He was arrested after the Jammu and Kashmir Police received a special input about his involvement in terror-related activities and conducted a raid in Khojpura Reban village area of the district early on Friday. He had reportedly joined terrorist ranks recently and was to become active in terrorist violence.

Meanwhile, the police recovered one 9 mm pistol, 2 magazine, ammunition and other warlike items from his possession.

A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation in this regard has been taken up.

More than 20 active terrorists have been arrested this year by security forces till now.

(Inputs by: Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain and Manish Shukla)