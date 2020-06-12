हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shopian

Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist arrested from Khojpura in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; 9MM pistol, ammunition seized

Security forces on Friday (June 12) apprehended one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Khojpura in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist has been identified as Zakir Khan, son of Md Yousuf Khan and is a Shopian resident. 

Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist arrested from Khojpura in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian; 9MM pistol, ammunition seized

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday (June 12) apprehended one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Khojpura in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist has been identified as Zakir Khan, son of Md Yousuf Khan and is a Shopian resident. 

He was arrested after the Jammu and Kashmir Police received a special input about his involvement in terror-related activities and conducted a raid in Khojpura Reban village area of the district early on Friday. He had reportedly joined terrorist ranks recently and was to become active in terrorist violence.

Meanwhile, the police recovered one 9 mm pistol, 2 magazine, ammunition and other warlike items from his possession. 

A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation in this regard has been taken up. 

More than 20 active terrorists have been arrested this year by security forces till now.

(Inputs by: Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain and Manish Shukla)

 

Tags:
shopianKhojpuraHandwaraJammu and KashmirTerroristTerrorismLine of controlPakistan
Next
Story

India sees highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, new infections 10956, deaths 396
  • 2,97,535Confirmed
  • 8,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M11S

Will entire Delhi get infected with Corona?