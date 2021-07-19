Lashker-e-Toiba module busted in J&K's Budgam, terrorist, 4 associates arrested

New Delhi: Budgam Police on Monday (July 19) busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and arrested a local terrorist along with four associates from Budgam area. The police also recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, from their possession.

A police handout reads, "Acting on specific information, Budgam Police along with 53RR and 43BN CRPF arrested one local terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one magazine, 08 live pistol rounds from his possession. He has been identified as Mohd Younis Mir resident of Choon Budgam."

It further added, "Upon questioning of the said terrorist, Budgam Police succeeded in busting a terror module of proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting 04 terror associates. Incriminating materials and ammunition including 02 hand grenades were also recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Imran Zahoor Ganie resident of Kulbug Budgam, Umer Farooq Wani resident of Ompora Budgam, Faizan Qayoom Ganie and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir both residents of Choon Budgam."

A police officer said a preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other material support, including transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam.

The arrested local terrorist and terror associates have been in touch with the Pakistan terror commanders through various social media platforms and were also in constant touch with local terror commanders of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Kashmir.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 219/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Budgam and further investigation is in progress.