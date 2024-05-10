Last Chance To Apply For UGC NET June 2024, Application Form Closing Today!

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the registration process for the UGC NET June 2024 exam will conclude on May 10, 2024. Interested candidates are encouraged to complete their application forms for the UGC NET 2024 exam, which can be accessed at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. It's important to note that the deadline for the successful transaction of examination fees, via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI Payment Modes, is May 12, 2024. For General/Unreserved category candidates, the application fee is set at Rs 1150.

The UGC NET examination will be conducted solely in OMR-based mode. This exam comprises two papers, each featuring objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Notably, there will be no break between the two papers.

Eligibility criteria for the UGC NET exam are as follows:

(a) Candidates from the General/Unreserved/General-EWS category must have obtained a minimum of 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master's Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC. This applies to fields such as Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science, etc.

The list of eligible subjects at the Post Graduation level can be found in Appendix -III on the UGC website (www.ugc.ac.in). OBC candidates belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in their Master's degree or equivalent examination are also eligible for the test.



(b) Candidates currently pursuing their Master's degree or an equivalent course, or those who have appeared for their qualifying Master's degree (final year) examination and are awaiting results, or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been postponed, are permitted to apply for the test. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and will be considered eligible for the award of JRF/eligibility for Assistant Professor only after they have passed their Master's Degree or equivalent examination with at least 55% marks (50% marks for OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender category candidates).

It's essential for these candidates to complete their Master's degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of the NET result, achieving the required percentage of marks. Failure to do so will result in disqualification.