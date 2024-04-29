Last Date Tomorrow, Apply For Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Exam Now

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court has recently issued a notification regarding the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Exam on its official website. In this recruitment endeavor, the Allahabad High Court aims to fill 83 Advocate Posts through direct recruitment. Eligible candidates who are interested can submit their applications online before the deadline of 30 April 2024.

The selection process for these positions will be based on the candidates' performance in the preliminary examination. The date of the preliminary examination will be communicated by the authorities in due time. For detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, age limits, application procedures, selection criteria, salary structure, and other pertinent details concerning the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Recruitment Drive, interested individuals are encouraged to refer to the official notification.

The official notification, along with comprehensive instructions regarding the application process, application form, syllabus, fee submission methods, and other relevant details, can be accessed and downloaded from the official website.

Candidates are advised to review the eligibility criteria and age limits specified in the official notification before applying. Educational qualifications required for the posts are detailed in the notification.

Regarding age limits, candidates must be at least 35 years old and not more than 45 years old as of 01st January 2024. Any relaxation in the age limit is subject to the conditions mentioned in the notification.

Successful candidates appointed to these positions will receive a salary within the range of Rs 144,840 to Rs 194,660.

To apply for the Uttar Pradesh HJS 2024, interested candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: allahabadhighcourt.in.

2. Navigate to the "Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Fill in the required details on the new page that opens.

4. After completing the form, submit it.

5. Additionally, take a printout of the filled form.

6. Submit the hard copy of the application form to the address specified in the notification on or before 07 May 2024.