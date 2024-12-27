Last Rites Of Former PM Manmohan Singh To Be Held On Saturday, Says Congress

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told ANI, while an official announcement is still awaited.

"The last rites of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially..." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in Delhi late Thursday night.

The Congress leader described Manmohan Singh as a "real icon" of the Congress and the country.

"Dr Manmohan Singh was the real icon of the Congress and the country. A post-independence hero. His mission and ability to govern the country was witnessed by everyone..." he said.

He also mentioned that all Congress programs had been canceled for the next seven days, including the Congress Foundation Day, which was scheduled for December 28.

The body of Dr Manmohan Singh reached his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday night from AIIMS.

Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited Dr Singh's residence. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi returned to Delhi from Karnataka's Belagavi to pay their respects.

Congress leaders expressed their condolences and praised Dr Singh's pivotal role in shaping India's economy.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related health conditions. He reportedly suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home before being rushed to AIIMS.

(With ANI inputs)