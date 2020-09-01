हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pranab Mukherjee

Last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee to be held today following COVID-19 guidelines

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the wreath-laying has been scheduled in three phases that is the official dignitaries can pay homage from 9:15 am to 10:15 am, other dignitaries can visit after 10:15 am to 11 am and an hour`s time is kept for the general public from 11 am to 12 noon.

Last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee to be held today following COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi: The last rites of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee will be conducted on Tuesday (September 1) and his body will be laid in state at his official residence 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi where people will be allowed to pay their last homage following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Also Read: Pranab Mukherjee: A statesman who was loved by all

The MoD note also mentioned that owing to the COVID-19 related protocols, the mortal remains of the late President will proceed in hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage.

All protocols/guidelines in regard to COVID-19 preventive measures will be followed, according to the Ministry.

Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centre declared a seven-day state mourning period that is from August 31 to September 6 as a tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee. 

