Latest News: 26 MPs Of INDIA Alliance To Visit Manipur Today As Situation Remains Tense

NEW DELHI: A team of opposition MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) will visit violence-hit Manipur on July 29 and 30 amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state. The 26-member delegation includes Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, NK Premchandran from Revolutionary Socialist Party, Jayant Chaudhry from RLD, Kanimozhi from DMK, Thol Thirumavalavan from VCK among others. Phulo Devi Netam from Congress, Sandosh Kumar from CPI, Javed Ali Khan from Samajwadi Party, PP Mohammad Faizal from NCP, Aneel Prasad Hedge from JD (U), Sushil Gupta from AAP, Mahua Maji from JJM and Jayant Singh from RLD are also the members of the team.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi who is also part of the delegation, said that the leaders of the Opposition are going with an ‘open mind’ and will try to work as per the suggestions that will be given to them.

"No Confidence Motion moved by INDIA alliance parties has been accepted by the Speaker. I hope we will have a discussion soon. It is important that we speak of Manipur in this discussion. We want to speak about the people of Manipur who have been forgotten by the PM. That is why our two-day visit is essential. We want to know of their pain so that we can present their case boldly...,” Gogoi said.



He further said that they aim to know what are the expectations of the people of Manipur with INDIA alliance. “It will be difficult to visit the violence-affected areas but the areas where people are staying at relief camps can be visited so that we can see how the Administration is taking care of them and what they had to go through...We would want to know what are the expectations of the people of Manipur with INDIA alliance. We are going with open minds and we will try to work as per the suggestions that will be given to us," he added.

Members of the grand Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, have been adamant on the demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation. The Opposition parties have been pressing for their demand since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The government has said it is ready for debate on the issue but the opposition has insisted on a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both the Houses.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were cut short after both Houses were adjourned for the day on Friday over the demands of opposition members related to the Manipur situation.

Earlier on Thursday, most of the Opposition members arrived in the Parliament dressed in black as a mark of protest against the alleged denial of a discussion on Manipur and the postponement of a debate on the no-confidence motion.