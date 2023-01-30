SRINAGAR: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday showed his lighter side when he got engaged in an impromptu fun fight with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Srinagar. The Twitter handle of the Wyanad MP showed pictures and videos of the brother-sister duo enjoying the endearing moment as they broke into an impromptu snowball fight.

The adorable pictures and videos of their beautiful moment have now gone viral on social media.

The pictures and videos show the duo chasing each other with snowballs as Priyanka playfully wrestles her brother, holding his arms back and throwing snowballs over his head as he tries to dodge her attack.

Sheen Mubarak!



A beautiful last morning at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite, in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/rRKe0iWZJ9 January 30, 2023

The Congress leader is also seen attacking other workers with snowballs. Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined her brother on the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir on Saturday.

Donning a white T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket, the former Congress chief hoisted the flag at the campsite in Pantha Chowk to the tunes of the national anthem played to mark the culmination of the yatra, amid a fresh snowfall in the city.

In a brief address to the 'Bharat Yatris', Gandhi thanked them for their love, affection and support through the 136-day foot march, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7 last year.

The Gandhi siblings later joined Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and scores of other party leaders at the Pradesh Congress Committee office on the Maulana Azad Road where another flag-hoisting ceremony was held. The national anthem was playing after this.

The local administration had made stringent security arrangements for the programme as Lal Chowk was off limits for vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day. Thousands of officegoers had to walk on foot for a distance of around a kilometre or more to reach their workplaces in Lal Chowk and the adjoining areas.