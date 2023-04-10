Launch Of BBK Might Be A Game-Changer For Blockchain Technology

Bluebucks is all set to launch its highly anticipated blockchain technology on the 6th of April. The realm of blockchain technology has experienced exceptional growth in recent times, with numerous pioneering solutions being created to maximize its potential. Despite the remarkable progress, several blockchain networks still require assistance in terms of scalability, security, and usability.

BBK has emerged to fill this void, introducing a revolutionary approach to blockchain technology that resolves these concerns and elevates the technology to a higher level. Essentially, BBK is a next-generation blockchain network designed to provide superior performance, scalability, and security. The platform utilizes advanced technologies such as sharing and consensus algorithms to enable fast and efficient processing of transactions and data storage.

BBK stands out due to its hybrid PoS/PoA consensus model, allowing for speedy block confirmation and resilient network security. Moreover, the platform prioritizes user experience, providing user-friendly interfaces and simplified processes for decentralized finance, NFTs, and other applications. Overall, BBK represents a major leap forward in blockchain technology.

Despite the increasing number of proposed decentralized apps, the current blockchain ecosystem is ill-equipped to scale and meet the demands of end-user applications with mass adoption. The user experience of DApps is subpar and not user-friendly for average users. Slow block confirmations, high transaction fees, low scalability, and poor user experience are significant obstacles to the mass adoption of blockchain applications.

BBK Network is an innovative blockchain ecosystem designed to overcome the challenges hindering the widespread adoption of DApps in current blockchain ecosystems. To achieve this, BBK Network employs a high-throughput blockchain with consensus provided by a selected group of Block Producers chosen by a set of Staker’s for every checkpoint, ensuring both decentralization and fast block confirmation times.

Unlike public blockchains that maintain time lags between adjacent blocks to allow for block propagation, Bluebucks Network uses a Block Producer layer to generate blocks, thereby solving this problem. The system uses PoS checkpoints to ensure decentralization and pushes these to the Mainchain (with Ethereum as the current mainchain). This enables the BBK Network to potentially achieve up to 1,00,000 transactions per second on a single side chain, leading to better scalability. Additionally, the BBK Network can easily add more side chains horizontally in the future to increase the total number of transactions.

Maintaining and validating the entire blockchain can be difficult, leading to fewer full nodes on public blockchains, which poses a risk to decentralization. However, the Bluebucks Network's primary layer that provides decentralization can choose to store only the BBK Chain's blocks from the previous checkpoint to the next one, with all previous transaction/block proofs submitted to the main chain. This allows for low-fidelity PoS nodes that can run on low-cost machines with low storage.

The BBK Network employs a state-based architecture on an EVM, eliminating the need to open payment channels between two parties. Any valid Ethereum address is also a valid BBK Address and a receiver does not need to be on the BBK chain to receive payment. They only need to have a BBK Wallet to retrieve the payments on the main chain or use them in the BBK Network ecosystem. In contrast to other blockchains that charge high transaction fees, BBK Network intends to provide lower transaction fees by using a high-throughput blockchain with PoS consensus.

BBK is revolutionizing blockchain technology with its groundbreaking consensus model, user-friendly platform, and cutting-edge features. It's the perfect solution for people seeking a secure and convenient way to interact with decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)