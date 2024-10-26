Chandigarh: Seven policemen of the Punjab Police, including Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Gursher Sandhu and Sammer Vaneet, have been suspended in connection with an interview given by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while he was in prison. The suspension was ordered by the Punjab Home Affairs Department, following directives from the Governor of Punjab.

The order read, "In pursuance of the orders passed on 21.12.2023, Shri Prabodh Kumar, I.P.S. Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the leadership of the Special Director General of Police, Punjab State Human Rights Commission. Apple FIR No. 01 Bhadi 05.01.2024 A/P 384, 201, 202, 506, 116 Bhadi 120 Ghee, Bhaspti. Was. m. Section 46 of The Prisons Act, 1894 (later replaced with Section 52A(1) of The Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2011), Pulim Matemath Matet Karayam, S.A.S. The report was presented in the city. According to it, on the night of 03-04.09.2022, accused Lawrence Bishnoi, lodged under the reference of CIA, Kharar, gave an interview through video conference to a shared TV channel."

The SIT report identified several officers for negligence in their duties related to the incident involving gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's interview from prison. Those named include Gursher Singh, PPS, DSP of the 9th PAP in Amritsar, who was the then DSP (Investigations) in SAS Nagar, and Sammer Vaneet, PPS, DSP of the Economic Offences Wing in SAS Nagar.

Additionally, Sub Inspector Reena from the CIA in Kharar, Sub Inspectors Jagatpal Jangu and Shaganjit Singh from the Anti-Gangster Task Force, ASI Mukhtiar Singh, the then Duty Officer, and Head Constable Om Parkash, the then Night MHC of the CIA in Kharar, were also cited in the report for their roles in the matter.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is charged in two NIA cases registered in 2022. Anmol is also wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Anmol Bishnoi's whereabouts to come forward. He has been linked to various criminal activities and is considered a significant figure in organised crime. Authorities believe that his apprehension could provide crucial insights into broader networks involved in illicit operations across the region. As the NIA intensifies its efforts to track down Anmol, officials are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in his capture.