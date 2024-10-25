Lawrence Bishnoi: The Story Behind The Code Name 'Guruji'- DNA Explains

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has gained notoriety over time for his criminal activities and mafia network. Known in the underground world by the code name 'Guruji,' Bishnoi’s image and role in the gangland world carry layers of intrigue. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News uncovers details about his unique lifestyle and the disciplined structure of his gang, which is unlike any typical crime syndicate.

Baba Siddiqui Murder Case and the Code Name 'Guruji'

The code name “Guruji” was revealed during investigations into the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a high-profile case where Lawrence Bishnoi’s involvement was suspected. According to captured shooters, they referred to Bishnoi as “Guruji” within the gang.

During the planning phase of the attack on Siddiqui, the shooters communicated with Anmol Bishnoi, who reportedly gave Lawrence the title “Guruji.” This nickname reflects not only his position of respect within the gang but also his peculiar, self-imposed lifestyle, resembling an ascetic.

A Gang of Celibates

It’s said that Lawrence Bishnoi has never married, nor has he ever had a girlfriend. Surprisingly, many members of his gang are reported to follow similar lifestyles, maintaining celibacy like their leader. According to experts, the absence of families and personal relationships in their lives could be a strategic choice.

Criminals with families can often be manipulated through threats against loved ones or pressured by law enforcement to give in. Bishnoi's gang reportedly uses celibacy as a defense against such vulnerabilities.

Crime Cannot Be Erased

Regardless of any public transformation or claims of spirituality, Lawrence Bishnoi’s crimes remain. His activities continue to lead to significant violence, and the law cannot overlook his actions. Worship or meditation behind bars does not erase his criminal deeds or lessen the impact of his actions on society.

Recent Crackdown on Bishnoi’s Gang

Recently, Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested seven shooters from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, intensifying the crackdown on his criminal network. The action was not limited to his gang members; Lawrence's own brother also faced police intervention.

The law enforcement agencies are taking stringent actions to weaken Bishnoi's influence and control over the gang he operates from within the confines of prison.