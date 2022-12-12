topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
URFI JAVED

Lawyer submits complaint against social media influencer Urfi Javed for obscene acts

The written applicated was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh against Urfi Javed at Andheri police station on Friday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 12:04 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Lawyer submits complaint against social media influencer Urfi Javed for obscene acts

Mumbai: A written complaint has been submitted against social media influencer Urfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

The written applicated was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station on Friday, he said.

"We received an application with this regard two days ago," the official said.

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed is known for her unusual fashion statement. Her unique outfits often grab eyeballs. From choosing ropes, wires, stones, broken glasses, or flower petals, she keeps experimenting with her dressing style.

Live Tv

Urfi JavedUorfi JavedSocial mediasocial media influencerTwitterInstagramInstagram influencerCase filed

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections