Laxity in following COVID-appropriate behaviour led to second wave: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that citizens let their guard down in following COVID-19-approriate behaviour while the coronavirus mutated and this led to a spurt in cases which snowballed into the second wave.

"... with the arrival of vaccines early this year and things returning to normal, people gradually invited laxity in their adherence to the simple code of Covid appropriate behaviour. While the virus mutated and evolved, we let our guard down. All this compounded in the spike in cases, snowballing into the second wave," Vardhan was quoted as saying in a Health Ministry statement.

In the statement he said that people from various industries and corporate houses, and political leaders holding office could start a chain and encourage adherance of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Vardhan distributed masks among frontline workers at the Union Health Ministry. He said the aim of the exercise to remind people to not let their guard down.

"With many corners of India gradually moving towards unlock from the second wave, we cannot afford laxity and any further increase in cases again," he said.

The minister highlighted that the Centre is completely geared up to universalise the drive making it free-of-cost for every adult citizen above 18 years of age in the country.