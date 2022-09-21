LBS Rank List 2022: BSc Nursing & Paramedical Courses RELEASED at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in- Direct link here
LBS Rank List 2022: Admission to as many as 13-degree courses at LBS, Kerala would be done on the basis of the Rank List released, scroll down for more details.
LBS Rank List 2022: Lal Bahadur Shastri, LBS Centre, Thiruvananthapuram has released the LBS Rank List 2022 B.Sc Nursing & Paramedical Courses. The rank list is now available on the official website, lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, for applicants who submitted for admission to the B.Sc. Nursing and other paramedical programs. Apart from these, three new courses namely Bachelor of Medical Imaging Technology, Bachelor of Radio Therapy Technology and Bachelor of Neuro Technology have also been introduced.
LBS Rank List 2022: Here’s how to check
- Go to the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
- On the home page the link for B.Sc Nursing and Paramedical Course Provisional Rank List published – or click on the direct link provided below
- A new window would open
- Go to the login screen and use your username and password to login to the account to view your rank list
LBS Rank List 2022; direct link here
The LBS Centre recently opened the admissions process for the following programmes: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing), Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc. (M.L.T)), Bachelor of Science in Perfusion Technology (B.Sc. Perfusion Technology), Bachelor of Science in Medical Radiological Technology (B.Sc. MRT), Bachelor of Science in Optometry (B.Sc. MRT), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.P.T.), Bachelor
